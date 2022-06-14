2 injured after boat strikes underwater object in Neches River

Hardin County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene around 8 p.m.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Texas Park and Wildlife Game wardens are investigating a Tuesday night boating accident that left two people injured.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis told 12News that four people were on a boat on the Neches River near the entrance to John's Lake when it struck what the boaters described as an "underwater obstruction." It is unclear at this time what exactly the boat hit.

Hardin County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene around 8 p.m.

All four boaters fell out of the boat, and two were injured. A helicopter was called to the scene for the injured boaters.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown.

