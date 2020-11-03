BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and woman were indicted Wednesday on felony charges after investigators say a gun was seen at Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium in October during a 'disturbance.'

Tracy Motton and Treavonta Motton were arrested when police were called about ‘a disturbance involving multiple subjects’ on October 5 on the home side according to court documents.

Beaumont ISD decided to tighten security at sporting events after the issues seen during the football game.

Tracy Motton, 37, is charged with having a weapon in a prohibited place, a second degree felony and Treavonta Motton is charged with unlawful carry of a weapon.

Witnesses said she got out of a car where the disturbance was happening and 'displayed' a gun with students present.

She allegedly tossed the gun back into the car when she saw an officer approaching.

Treavonta Motton was sitting on the curb in the parking lot when police arrived and they say he had a handgun with him.

The documents don’t say if he was involved in the disturbance.

12News spoke with Beaumont ISD Athletic Director Ron Jackson days after, and he said they're strengthening security procedures so things don't get "out of hand."

"A few incidents happened in the parking lot after the game. It involved a few students in a few areas," Jackson said in October.

In February, Beaumont ISD announced a metal detector pilot program to be used 'intermittently throughout the spring' at BISD high schools.

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says the move isn't in 'response to any particular threat or incident. This is a proactive measure,' according to a Beaumont ISD news release.

