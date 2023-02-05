Two federal inmates injured after fight breaks out at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont Tuesday

During the fight, two inmates sustained minor injuries that required outside medical treatment.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An internal investigation is ongoing after two federal inmates sustained minor injures during a fight at the United States Penitentiary Beaumont Tuesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9 a.m.,

Multiple inmates were observed fighting at the prison and responding staff secured the area immediately, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

During the fight, two inmates sustained minor injuries that required outside medical treatment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

No staff or other inmates were injured during the incident and at no point in time was the public in danger, according to the release.

An internal investigation is ongoing and the institution will return to normal operations status as soon as possible.

From a Federal Bureau of Prisons news release:

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., multiple inmates were observed fighting at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff immediately secured the area. Two inmates sustained minor injuries requiring outside medical treatment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured during the incident and at no time was the public in danger. An internal investigation is ongoing and the institution will return to normal operations status as soon as possible. USP Beaumont is a high level security facility and currently houses 1,456 male offenders. Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.