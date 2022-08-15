'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge

No bodies were found in either vehicle according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy who was on the scene.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed.

The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car on his depth finder near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.

Fire crews went out to the area that same day and were able to determine a vehicle was under water.

“This is not unusual," Benson said.

A dive team was sent around 10 a.m. Monday and recovered two vehicles. The second vehicle was discovered using sonar.

One vehicle was reported stolen in December 2021 and the other one appeared to have been there for some time and deputies are working to find out more about it according to Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens.

Both vehicles were towed away and the third one has not been pulled from the bayou yet.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.