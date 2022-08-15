x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge

No bodies were found in either vehicle according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy who was on the scene.
Credit: KBMT

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed.

The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car on his depth finder near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News. 

Fire crews went out to the area that same day and were able to determine a vehicle was under water. 

“This is not unusual," Benson said.

A dive team was sent around 10 a.m. Monday and recovered two vehicles. The second vehicle was discovered using sonar. 

One vehicle was reported stolen in December 2021 and the other one appeared to have been there for some time and deputies are working to find out more about it according to Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens.

No bodies were found in either vehicle according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy who was on the scene.

Both vehicles were towed away and the third one has not been pulled from the bayou yet.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Credit: KBMT
Credit: KBMT

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Southeast Texas football great Steve Worster dies at 73

Before You Leave, Check This Out