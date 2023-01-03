Two dogs rescued from Tuesday fire that destroyed Orange County home, investigation underway

No injuries were reported, but the devastating fire displaced four adults.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Tuesday morning fire destroyed a home in Orange County.

Emergency crews responded to the 8500 block of Thomas Drive around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a house fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a house fully involved in flames.

Orange County ESD 2 worked to put out the flames and firefighters from Orange County ESD 3 and the West Orange Fire Department helped.

Two dogs were rescued from the flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the house was destroyed.

Firefighters suspect that the fire started in the garage.

