Two dead, teen survives rental boat accident in Galveston Bay

The search and rescue party found a 13-year-old girl holding onto a life jacket. She told them two other people were still missing.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two adults died, but a teenage girl survived a boating accident in Galveston Bay.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigated an abandoned boat run ashore in Galveston Bay near Red Bluff Point around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. The boat was reported to have been involved in an accident, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a Facebook post.

The investigation showed the boat was rented and due back to a rental company in Kemah by 7 p.m. Items left on the boat indicated a young teenager might have been a victim of the accident, Hawthorne said.

The Chambers County Marine Unit, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Coast Guard, Pasadena Police Department and Seabrook Police Department searched the area, looking for the boaters.

The search and rescue party found a 13-year-old girl holding onto a life jacket and pulled her out of the water late Tuesday evening. She was taken to Seabrook and given medical attention and is expected to recover. She also told the search group that two more people were still missing.

The search continued through the night, Hawthorne said. The search party found the body of a 62-year-old man in the water at 8:19 a.m. July 8 and a 31-year-old woman near El Jardin Beach around 3 p.m. July 8.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to the victims' families and friends," Hawthorne said.