2 dead, 5 injured from fatal, early morning July 4 accident

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Sunday morning.

Beaumont Police responded to a crash on the service road in the 1100 block of Interstate 10 near the Super 8 Motel, July 4 at 1:36 a.m.

There were seven occupants, four adults and three children, in the car at the time of the crash. The driver, Mauricio Miranda, a 29-year-old Beaumont man, and his daughter, 9-year-old Ashlech Gonzalez, were killed in the crash.

Miranda’s pregnant wife was holding an infant and was ejected from the car.

The other passengers had non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed the truck was traveling west on College Street and turned left on the Interstate 10 service road. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control when it hit water on the roadway, and struck a tree.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

