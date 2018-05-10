ORANGE — Two cars caught fire after a major accident in Orange this morning.

A pickup truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in a wreck around 6:15 a.m. on I-10 near 16th Street / TX 87 around mile marker 877, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

A commercial motor vehicle was not involved, Davis said, although that was initially reported.

Davis said injuries have been reported but details are very limited at this time.

All westbound lanes of traffic are closed. Texas DPS said drivers should find an alternate route if possible and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

