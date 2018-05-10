ORANGE — Two cars caught fire in a three vehicle pileup in Orange this morning.

A pickup truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in a wreck around 6:15 a.m. on I-10 near 16th Street / TX 87 around mile marker 877, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

A Toyota Camry and a Kenwood 18-wheeler were traveling westbound on I-10 followed by a Chevrolet Trailblazer when the Chevrolet rear-ended both vehicles, Davis said. Both passenger vehicles caught fire on impact and were fully engulfed when local fire departments arrived.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-10 were closed for about three hours, but reopened just before noon.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

