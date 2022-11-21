x
Two boaters treated for hypothermia after being rescued from disabled boat on Sabine River

Captain Hall said he doesn't know how long the boat had been stranded before Game Wardens got to the boaters.
Credit: KBMT

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two boaters were treated for hypothermia Monday after they were stranded on a disabled boat for an unknown amount of time. 

Texas Parks & Wildlife Captain Ryan Hall tells 12News the boat was on the Sabine River near Conway Cut, when it struck a submerged shipwreck and then became disabled.

Game Wardens treated the two people for hypothermia when they got them back to the shore around 2 p.m. Monday. 

They were brought to the Orange boat ramp. 

