Two boaters treated for hypothermia after being rescued from disabled boat on Sabine River

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two boaters were treated for hypothermia Monday after they were stranded on a disabled boat for an unknown amount of time.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Captain Ryan Hall tells 12News the boat was on the Sabine River near Conway Cut, when it struck a submerged shipwreck and then became disabled.

Game Wardens treated the two people for hypothermia when they got them back to the shore around 2 p.m. Monday.

They were brought to the Orange boat ramp.

Captain Hall says they don't know for how long the boat had been stranded before Game Wardens got to the boaters.