Two arrested in Vidor drug bust after narcotics, guns seized from home

VIDOR, Texas — Two people are behind bars after Orange County officials seized narcotics and firearms from a Vidor home during a Thursday drug bust.

The Orange County SWAT team and other Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies searched the home in the 500 block of Ruby Street in Vidor.

Heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy, methadone, and two rifles were found inside of the home, officials said.

Officials were able to get a search warrant after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in the Vidor area, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

After the drug bust, two occupants, Job Allen Smith, and Talitha Oldbury Findley were arrested on the following charges, according to the release.

Smith was charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (2nd Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (3rd Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (State Jail Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (State Jail Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony)

Findley was charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (2nd Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (3rd Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (State Jail Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (State Jail Felony)

unrelated bond forfeiture warrant out of Jefferson County for Fraudulent Destruction, Removal, or Concealment of Writing

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

