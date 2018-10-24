ORANGE — Armed with search warrants, Orange Police moved in Tuesday evening and raided three convenience stores to search for money and equipment being used for illegal gambling.

One arrest resulted from the raid so far. Milkha Singh, 54, charged engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling.

Captain Robert Enman tells 12News this raid "...has been in the works for quite awhile. A lot of effort and time has been put into it."

Officers and deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office raided stores at 1415 16th Street, 1402 16th Street and 3118 Edgar Brown.

Captain Enman says this is an ongoing investigation. He expects to release more details Wednesday about whether anyone was arrested. The stores can remain open, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

