BEAUMONT, Texas — Police made an two drug related arrests Tuesday night after a traffic stop in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police officers stopped a car near Lucus Street and Eastex Freeway on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at approximately 7:50 p.m.

A K-9 officer assisted with the traffic stop and investigation that led to the discovery of multiple grams of narcotics and two loaded firearms inside the vehicle.

The suspects are Paul Rodriguez, 23-year-old Port Arthur man and Adriana Torres, 23, of Pasadena.

Rodriguez and Torres were arrested and booked at the Jefferson County jail.

Both were charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon

Specific narcotics and amounts are as follows:

16.5 grams of meth

6.8 grams of cocaine

14.5 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy)

47.8 grams of Alprazolam

Beaumont Police full release…

