Twin Peaks to give away Christmas trees to 100 Southeast Texas military families and reserve units

For the seventh consecutive year, Avalanche Food Group (AFG), owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas and Indianapolis, will be brightening the holidays for 100 Beaumont military families and reserve units on Friday, December 3, 2021, with the gift of a fresh-cut Christmas tree and a tree stand! Friday’s AFG Military Tree Giveaway will take place at their Twin Peaks restaurant, located at 3805 Interstate 10 Access Road, in Beaumont, Texas, from 1:00pm-3:00pm. AFG has been working with local military organizations in Beaumont to distribute vouchers to military families and reserve units for the giveaway. Each military family and soldier with a voucher will receive a free fresh-cut Christmas tree and a tree stand! “Giving Christmas trees to our military heroes and their families is a meaningful annual tradition for us that continues to grow each year,” said Ricky Rosa, COO of Avalanche Food Group. “We’re giving away over 600 trees this year to brighten the holidays for our active military families and veterans and show our gratitude and support for those who proudly serve our country.” For safety, all AFG/Twin Peaks staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and physically distancing, and recipients will remain in their cars while their trees and stands are safely loaded at Friday’s giveaway. AFG will be giving away a total of 650 Christmas trees to military, veteran and civilian families-in-need this year! The company will distribute 550 trees and stands to families at their Twin Peaks locations in Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Bryan and Houston, Texas from December 3-December 8, and an additional 100 trees to military families and veterans in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 11, 2021.