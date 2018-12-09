PORT ARTHUR — A major wreck late Tuesday night on Pleasure Island near the causeway bridge claimed the life of one man and injured another.

A 78-year-old Houston man was found dead at the scene of the wreck according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

A 57-year-old Helotes man was transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas with non-life threatening injuries according to the release.

Police responded to the wreck in the 3500 block of South MLK Drive just after 9 p.m.

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

