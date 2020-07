It happened in the 1600 block of Rein Avenue near around 4:30 a.m.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange firefighters may have arrived too late to a home fire Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of Rein Avenue near Link Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

When the firefighters arrived, they found a home completely on fire. The next-door neighbor’s fence was damaged from the intense blaze.

No one was inside, and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The home is completely destroyed. Neighbors reportedly saw contractors working in the home yesterday.