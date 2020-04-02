PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The TPC Group announced another deadline regarding the claims process for residents affected by the November explosion.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is file video from January 8, 2020.)

The last day to file a property claim and to be considered apart of the voluntary property claims process is Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The Group says property claims are to be filed before 8 p.m. today by calling the Community Assistance Helpline at 1-866-601-5880.

The evacuation-only claims portion of the program closed on January 20, 2020.

Settlements for property claims are by appointment only at the Armory Claims Center located at 511 Grigsby Avenue in Port Neches.

RELATED: TPC Group to close 'evacuation-only' claims process Monday evening

Port Neches Response full release..

Port Arthur, Texas (February 4, 2020) – Under the direction of TPC Group, and in consultation with local, state and agency partners, response efforts at TPC Group Port Neches Operations continue to focus on activities to secure the site and minimize impact to environment, while preserving the safety of responders and the community.

Property Claims Deadline: TPC Group’s voluntary claims process went into effect on November 27, 2019 and received high levels of participation. Nearly 18,000 claims have been paid for expense reimbursement from the mandatory evacuation. The evacuation-only claims portion of the program remained open for six weeks before concluding on January 20, 2020.

TPC Group has now focused resources on resolving property damage claims for community residents. Today is the last day for residents with property damage to file a property claim and be considered as part of the voluntary property claims process. To date, more than 7,300 property inspections have been performed.

Property claims may be filed before 8 p.m. today (Tuesday, February 4) by calling the Community Assistance Helpline at 1-866-601-5880. Property claims will be completed by appointment over the next several months. Settlements for property claims are by appointment only at the Armory Claims Center located at 511 Grigsby Avenue in Port Neches.

Information Resources: TPC Group will continue to manage inquiries via the official response website at www.portnechesresponse.com, as well as through established social media channels on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PortNechesUC and Twitter (@PortNechesUC).

Residents are also encouraged to register for updates from the Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN). Call 1-877-843-7826 (toll-free) anytime to hear important alerts and notifications, or visit www.thestan.com to register for notifications.

Also on 12Newsnow.com

TPC Group to close 'evacuation-only' claims process Monday evening

Officials say leak found, stopped Monday at TPC plant as 'evacuation-only' claims deadline approaches

Life in Port Neches slowly getting back to normal for some six weeks after TPC Group plant explosion