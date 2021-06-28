After 14 years, outgoing Mayor Becky Ames sees final full day in office

Robin Mouton will be sworn-in June 29, taking over for Ames, who is the longest serving mayor in city history.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tomorrow, Beaumont will officially have a new mayor for the first time in 14 years.

On June 29, Robin Mouton will be sworn-in, taking over for Becky Ames, who is the longest serving mayor in city history.

Ames started as her service to the Beaumont community as a councilwoman in 1994, and more than two decades later, she is finally set to say goodbye.

Her notable highlights include work on infrastructure and quick responses to natural disasters such as Harvey, Ames said.

“You know when you are in grassroots politics, not state or federal, but when you are here with the people, then you can honestly see some of the things you do, and how it makes a difference in people's lives,” she said. “I will really miss that.”

At her farewell gathering, earlier this month, Ames had some final remarks and reflection on her time as the city's mayor.

"It has not always been easy," Ames said. "But, I 100 percent enjoyed serving the people of Beaumont."

Ames has always strived to, “do the very best she could do,” and hopes her predecessor does the same, she said.

"You are not always going to please every," Ames said. "But, do the very best you can to make the right decision."

She will miss her time working in the local government, Ames said.

"The people are what is so important," she said. "The citizens and the staff that I had the opportunity and the privilege to work with."

Tina Broussard, city clerk, said Ames is a big reason she is in her position today.

"Whenever I needed Ames or needed advice, I was able to call her," she said. "She has always been supportive of me. I appreciate that more than she could ever know."

A large turnout is expected for tomorrow's swearing in of Mayor Elect Robin Mouton at the city council meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m.