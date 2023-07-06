Lovett's Trucking Academy CEO urges Southeast Texas drivers to practice road safety around 18-wheelers

With 7 years of experience, Kimah Lovett Sr. says regular drivers play a role in helping prevent deadly accidents when around 18-wheelers or larger trucks.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The CEO of Beaumont trucking company is working hard to ensure the next generation of drivers navigate highways without accidents.

Lovett's Trucking Academy is school assisting people in obtaining their commercial driver’s license (CDL).

They provide comprehensive hands-on training in a friendly and fun environment, according to their website.

Big rig accidents have had deadly consequences on Southeast Texas roadways recently.

"Drivers are driving unsafely, they are fatigued, and they are in a rush," CEO Kimah Lovett Sr. said.

CDL students like Xzavia Thomas are learning and putting into practice defensive techniques.

"Of course I want to be prepared, you don't want no fatalities out there. I mean, we come here every day and learn about the pre- trip, pre- trip, pre- trip. Make sure that is a priority," Thomas said.

From running through checklists to inspecting the trucks, simple upkeep means safer roads.

"You want to check your truck for leans or leaks. You know you want to check your tire pressure, want to make sure your pressure is proper to carry the load. You want to look under your vehicle, make sure nothing is leaking, nothing is hanging," Lovett said.

With seven years of hands-on experience, Lovett says regular drivers play a role in helping prevent deadly accidents when around 18-wheelers or larger trucks.



"You know I done had cut in front of the trucks because they couldn't wait on the other lane. So, please drivers please be patient with them if you see a signal light on. Please stop," Lovett said. "Follow distance, follow 10, 15 feet behind them. Don't ride all up on them. Because they cannot stop right on the dime like a regular car."