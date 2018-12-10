Traffic along US 96 just south of the city of Jasper was brought to a crawl by a truck fire just before sunrise Friday morning.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies responded.

No other vehicles were involved. A 12News viewer sent a photo to the newsroom showing the truck is a complete loss following the fire. A Google map traffic search of the area showed a considerable slowdown in the area caused by the fire.

As of 8:30 a.m. no injuries have been reported by officials.

This story will be updated if more details are released by the Department of Public Safety.

