September 10th

What does that day mean to you? For most, it is the 253rd day of the year, and nothing more, nothing less.

For anyone who lives near the coast, it is a day that can't be done soon enough. What is the relevance of it? It is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and are we ever seeing that in 2018!

Florence

There are currently three hurricanes that are out in the Atlantic Ocean as of the creation of this story. One, Florence, is a major hurricane (category 3 or stronger, meaning maximum sustained winds are 111+ miles per hour). While this specific storm won't be an issue for Southeast Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are expecting some pretty nasty weather. The anticipation is that Florence will move into an area between Charleston, South Carolina and the Southern Cape in North Carolina. When the storm moves in (which looks to be on Thursday evening), catastrophic damage is absolutely possible (and probable) on the coastline of the Carolinas. Aside from winds being in the neighborhood of 150 mph within the eye-wall, the threat of storm surge is apparent as well. Once the storm moves inland, it, of course, will weaken, but the threat does not end there. Rain totals to the west of I-95 in North Carolina and Virginia have the potential to reach 20 inches. That will cause flooding, especially in an area that has some topography/mountains/hills within it. Bigger cities that have the potential to see 50+ mph gusts, and/or 10"+ of rain include the North Carolina cities of Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Wilmington, Rocky Mount, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Within South Carolina, this list includes Myrtle Beach and Charleston, while Virginia cities include Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Roanoke and Richmond (but this appears to be more of a rain threat than that of wind within Virginia). This won't be a direct issue for Southeast Texas.

Isaac

Of the three hurricanes within the Atlantic, Southeast Texas residents should look most closely at this storm. Why do I say this? Well, this storm will enter the Eastern Caribbean Sea later this week. Before you get uptight about this, I expect this to move into Central America and/or Mexico, and not be an issue for Southeast Texas. Of course, continue to monitor this over the next few days. At this time, this doesn't appear to be an issue for Southeast Texas, but is worth keeping in mind as the middle of September continues onward.

Helene

A fish storm. That is all this is. This category 2 hurricane is way out in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to kick up to the north and not be an issue for any landmass. No need to elaborate any more on this storm. This won't be a direct issue for Southeast Texas.

North Central Atlantic disturbance

Like Helene, this isn't anything to worry about. It does have a 50/50 chance of becoming a tropical depression, but with where it is out in the Atlantic, that area is by far the least concern of any current disturbance. This won't be a direct issue for Southeast Texas.

North Caribbean/Northwest Gulf disturbance

Last, but certainly not least, is an area that the National Hurricane Center has been slowly bumping upward over the past few days. What I mean by that is that the NHC started this off as a 0%/20% chance of 2/5 day development, and have continued to nudge those numbers up to the current 30%/60% numbers. Higher up in the sky the winds aren't cooperating all that well to allow for tropical development. The anticipation is that by later this week these winds will start to be a little bit more cooperative and allow for some tropical development as this moves to the northwest.

As this disturbance moves closer and closer to the Northwestern Gulf Coast, a low pressure in the lower levels of the sky will look to form. This will try to get in line with low pressures in the middle and higher up in the sky. If all three of these can line up, it will allow for the development process to get going. Of course, as this moves to the northwest it will eventually run into land in the form of Texas or Northern Mexico.

I believe that this system will develop into a depression by late Thursday, and Friday, be called Tropical Storm Joyce. TS Joyce will be making landfall later in the day on Friday, and I expect it to make that landfall in Southern Texas, some 150+ miles away from Beaumont/Southeast Texas. We (meaning SETX) might see some rain out of this for Saturday, and see slightly stronger winds (instead of 5-10 mph, we would get about 15 mph, maybe 20 mph gusts), and not much more. This isn't expected to be a flood threat, as it won't be stagnant, or stay still like Harvey last year. In reality, this will help SETX shake a stationary front that has been stuck over/near us over the past few days, and kick everything out (meaning lower rain chances) by the beginning of next week (by approximately September 17th). Through the weekend, most locations in the 409 can expect about 4" total worth of rain. Yes, some spots might have more, others less, but we are NOT expecting any sort of big flood threat. Per usual, things can (and quite frankly will) change, but Southeast Texas residents look to be in okay/decent shape. As of this time, this should not be much of an issue for Southeast Texas, but, because of it's proximity to the region, definitely keep an eye on this, but no need to panic.

