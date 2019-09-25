BEAUMONT, Texas — Karen, a poorly organized, tropical storm with winds of 45 mph is near San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The storm is forecast to head north through the end of the week. Then, the steering currently will weaken as high pressure builds near the storm.

It is also forecast to strengthen to near-hurricane status. This weekend, the storm will likely stall off the Southeast U.S. Coast.

Early next week, the forecast path becomes highly uncertain.

This is due to an upper-level trough that'll move into the Central Plains and High pressure over the Southeast U.S.

We're waiting to see how those two will interact as the storm approaches the Southeast U.S. or whether it enters the Gulf of Mexico or turns northeast back to sea.

