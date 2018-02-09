This year's Atlantic hurricane season is kicking off with a disturbance in the Bahamas.

The system is anticipated to develop over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

12News metorologist Eric Brill said he thinks the system will have a name by Monday, Tuesday at the latest.

The storm is projected to go between Florida and Cuba over the Florida Straits, meaning that the storm won't interact much with land, which could allow it to develop more quickly, according to Brill.

Brill gave several potential scenarios for the system.

Scenario 1:

As this disturbance continues to move to the north-northwest, it will enter the Eastern Gulf of Mexico near Floriday and move to the west towards New Orleans as it gets closer to the Florida, Alabama and Mississippi panhandles. Landfall in Louisiana would be early Wednesday morning as a stronger tropical storm or possibly a category 1 hurricane.

The storm would start to parallel I-10 to the west, but Southeast Texas wouldn't get any rain until late Wednesday night or Thursday morning, with possibly heavy rain on Thursday evening going into Friday.

15 inches of rain is possible in this scenario, possibly more, according to Brill. Flooding could be a concern.

Then the system would likely stall out over Central Texas near San Antonio and Austin and drop significant rainfall there. This is the Euro model of the storm, Brill said.

Scenario 2:

If the disturbance heads northwest, instead of towards New Orleans, it could head over warm Gulf waters towards Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Landfall would be late Wednesday, and is also predicted to be a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane.

Land fall would still be late Wednesday and deliver 10 to 15 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

This is the Canadian model, Brill said, which could be underestimating the strength of the storm given how warm the Gulf of Mexico is.

Scenario 3:

The disturbance would head towards the tri-state panhandles like the first scenario, but instead of heading west into New Orleans, it would continue northwest and not affect Southeast Texas at all.

This is the Global Forecast System's current model.

Southeast Texans could expect heavy rainfall in two of these scenarios, Brill said, which unfortunately leads to flooding.

Brill recommends residents take video of their homes and apartments now for insurance purposes and continue to check for more updates.

More information should be available Monday, Brill said.

