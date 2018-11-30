HARDIN COUNTY — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash in Hardin County that left one person dead.

DPS Troopers received reports of a head-on collision on SH 326, between FM 1293 and FM 770, at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Initial reports indicate that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on SH 326. A Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on SH 326. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Dodge crossed the center diving line and collided head-on with the Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge, a 50-year-old male from Kountze, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 69-year-old Beaumont man, and one of his passengers were both transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The second passenger of the Chevrolet, a 55-year-old Beaumont man, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jackie Werner at the scene.

His name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

The crash occurred approximately two miles South of Kountze.

All northbound and southbound lanes of SH 326 have been shutdown and will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Drivers should expect delays and urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

