State trooper hopes brand-new, state-of-the-art arcade in Orange will keep children, teenagers out of trouble

ORANGE, Texas — A state trooper is opening a state-of-the-art arcade in Orange in hopes that it will deter children away from a life of crime while simultaneously providing them with some fun.

Pamela Thomas is a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the owner of “At it Fun Jumps and game room.” The doors to the new in-door attraction will officially open Friday.

Thomas hopes the arcade can be a place where children and teenagers go to play video games, enjoy a movie and have a good time.

The arcade is set to have an open house on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house will be free.

Thomas put a great deal of heart, sweat and tears into the arcade. Her hope is that it brings people from all over Southeast Texas together.

"What we basically try to do is give the kids a safe environment to come and play, be comfortable, sit down, and enjoy friends and play on the most modern technology," Thomas said.

The “At it Fun Jumps and game room” building used to be a bingo hall. Thomas and her husband bought the building located at North 14th Street in Orange.

"When I first purchased the building, I wanted it just for my bounce houses,” Thomas said. “But then I got another idea, and so I just ran with that idea, and this is the final product of what I thought of."

The arcade features almost a dozen Xboxes and PlayStation 5s. The gaming stations will have games such as Madden and Mortal Kombat.

There will also be movie room at, "At it Fun Jumps and game room." The room will have recliners and a concession stand with snacks and sodas. Thomas and her husband provided and paid for it all.

"As a law officer, I see a lot of different things,” Thomas said. "I see a lot of kids get into trouble. Like I always tell kids, 'It's easy to get into trouble, but it's hard to get out of trouble,’ so we want to reach the kids before they get to that point. And that way they can say 'Hey, that's a positive place I can send my kid.'"

Thomas’ plan is to charge a $10 entrance fee for the game room. She said there will always be an adult on site to watch the children.

Thomas hopes the game room will draw young people from not just Orange, but around Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

"We're just hoping for a good outcome and for everybody to just come and enjoy themselves and be themselves,” Thomas said. “Don't try to be somebody else. Just be yourself, and keep you out of trouble and keep you on the right path."

The game room is open to all ages and can accommodate about 40 to 50 people and will be open from Thursdays to Sundays.