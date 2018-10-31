BEAUMONT — It’s a new trend that’s starting to pick up in Southeast Texas.

"The Teal Pumpkin Project is to let anyone with food allergies on Halloween know that it is a safe place for them to find something to put in their goody bag," Beaumont parent Sara Brumbaugh said.

Brumbaugh says both of her two kids suffer from some sort of food allergy.

"It's hard for them when they get Kit Kats, and Twix's and then mommy has to take all of their candy before they get to try any of it," Brumbaugh said.

She says it’s because of this that she signed up for the project. Now children who may be a little food sensitive have a place to go for Halloween this year.

The Centers for Disease Control reported that 4.5 million kids in America have some type of food allergy, and for those kids a teal pumpkin outside of a house marks a treat they can enjoy.

"Other buckets will have things like smarties or skittles, things that don’t have dairy and then I'll have the good stuff too," Brumbaugh said.

© 2018 KBMT