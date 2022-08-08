Jury selection underway for trial of Beaumont man accused of hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in 2020

McKnight allegedly kept going after the crash and when police later asked him why he didn't stop, he said he thought he had hit a trash can.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 52-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and leaving the scene in 2020 will soon stand trial.

Jason Lynn McKnight is charged with accident involving injury or death. Police say he struck and killed Edward Stedman, who was on a bike at the corner of Delaware Street and Savannah Trace.

McKnight kept going and when police later asked him why he didn't stop, he said he thought he had hit a trash can, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The trial will be held in the 252nd District Court before Judge Raquel West.

On March 29, 2020 just after 9 a.m., Beaumont Police were called to the 5300 block of Delaware, where they found Stedman unresponsive.

Stedman had abrasion injuries all over his face, a large split area over his left eye and blood coming from his left ear. There were deep lacerations on his legs.

McKnight said that he can't see well and was trying to stay to the right side of the lane close to the curb. He was only watching the center white lane marker line to make sure he did not drift into the other lane, according to the affidavit.

After he allegedly hit Stedman, McKnight said he did not know what it was, but kept driving because it did not sound loud enough to be a wreck.

McKnight was taken into custody and transported to Baptist Hospital where he was cleared for jail, and then transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

At the time of the arrest, Stedman was in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital and it was unknown if he would survive, the affidavit says.

On April 8, 2020, Stedman passed away at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston as a result of his injuries he sustained in the crash.

