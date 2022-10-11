x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash

Stephen Morgan hit a guardrail on Highway 96 just south of Silsbee on June 2, 2021, which killed his passenger, Jerry Harris Pommier.

More Videos

SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021. 

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 15, 2021.)

Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said Morgan hit a guardrail on Highway 96 just south of Silsbee on June 2, 2021

The crash led to the death of 80-year-old Jerry Harris Pommier. Pommier was a passenger in Morgan's vehicle. Pommier later died at the hospital.

The trial is taking place in the 356th District Court before Judge Steve Thomas.

Credit: Hardin County Sheriff's Office
Stephen Dudley Morgan

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device    

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com  

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App   

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.  

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.   

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out