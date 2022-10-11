Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash

SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021.
(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 15, 2021.)
Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said Morgan hit a guardrail on Highway 96 just south of Silsbee on June 2, 2021
The crash led to the death of 80-year-old Jerry Harris Pommier. Pommier was a passenger in Morgan's vehicle. Pommier later died at the hospital.
The trial is taking place in the 356th District Court before Judge Steve Thomas.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.