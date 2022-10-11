Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash

Stephen Morgan hit a guardrail on Highway 96 just south of Silsbee on June 2, 2021, which killed his passenger, Jerry Harris Pommier.

SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021.

Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said Morgan hit a guardrail on Highway 96 just south of Silsbee on June 2, 2021

The crash led to the death of 80-year-old Jerry Harris Pommier. Pommier was a passenger in Morgan's vehicle. Pommier later died at the hospital.

The trial is taking place in the 356th District Court before Judge Steve Thomas.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.