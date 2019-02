ORANGE, Texas — Testimonies began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused with sexual assault of a child.

Jacob Rougeu of Orange allegedly assaulted a victim that was either 13 or 14 at the time.

She is now 19. We're told the victim suffers from bipolar and schizophrenic mental challenges.

Prosecutors brought in a DNA expert who confirmed the DNA found on a comforter and sheet was a highly likely match for Rougue.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.