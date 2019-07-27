BEAUMONT, Texas — A man trimming trees in a Beaumont neighborhood was taken to the hospital after his rope hit a power line, shocking him.

The incident happened in the 8500 block of Frazier Drive at 11:19 a.m., Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said.

He was working on tree limbs close to power lines when the accident happened, Riley said. A witness at the scene said the man's rope touched the power line, and he was shocked for about two minutes until the transformer exploded.

The worker was taken to the hospital in critical condition but alive, officials said.

