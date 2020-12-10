Tree falls through Nederland woman's home during Hurricane Delta

Strong winds from Hurricane Delta loosened some limbs across Southeast Texas.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A tree fell through a Nederland woman's home Friday night as Hurricane Delta whipped through cities near the gulf coast.

Strong winds from Hurricane Delta loosened limbs across Southeast Texas, specifically in the lawn of Gay Hanks’ home.

“I stood there and prayed and asked the Lord to calm the winds. I said ‘no Lord, please,’” said Hanks.

Hanks’ home was built on a strong foundation in 1947 to take on any hurricane. But, Hurricane Delta gave Hanks a few doubts.

“I had peace with Hurricane Laura, but I never had a good feeling about this storm. I actually ran to my front door and called my daughter crying saying this is terrible,” Hanks said.

Now, she's dealing with another tough situation.

“Oh, my Lord. Please help because I do not have insurances,” Hanks said.

And those prayers were answered.

“I have to thank these gentlemen from Calvary Baptist Church,” Hanks said. “These men are my lifesavers. They are taking the tree down.”

Hanks had a special clean-up crew of her own.

“I teach piano, and all of my students were texting me asking ‘can I help in any way,’” Hanks said.

Her only son, Tony, even showed up after driving four hours to come to his mom's rescue.

"He said ‘mom, I'm on my way,’ and I knew he was headed this way," Hanks said.

Despite having no power and a damaged roof, Hanks is still finding light during dark times.

“My son said ‘mom, you could be laying in the hospital right now in critical condition if that tree would have come down on you,’” Hanks said. “It was only like 6 ft from me, if that far, but God took care of me. God knew when that tree was going to come down.”

If anyone is looking for ways to help, Mrs. Gay Hanks can be reached at (409) 543-6247. Donations can also be made through the Compass International's hurricane relief fund here. Donors are advised to choose "support mission/person" and the "hurricane relief" option.