BEAUMONT, Texas — A tree fell on two homes, leaving one family homeless for the night, in the 4300 block of El Paso Street in Beaumont on Thursday.

The fire marshal says people were in both homes at the time, but everyone made it out without injuries.

Both houses are damaged and without electricity.

One of the homes was occupied by the Reese family of nine. Mr. Reese says he could hear a "crackling" sound, followed by a "boom." He says he is thankful his family is safe.

He says the tree was old and rotten, and the wind caused it to fall.