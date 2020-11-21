Trapped driver saved from flipped car in water near Cow Bayou, witnesses say

Witnesses told 12News they were driving by and noticed a flipped car in the water and heard a woman screaming for help.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Witnesses spotted a car that fell off a bridge and into water near Cow Bayou Saturday afternoon, according to the witnesses.

12News crew was on the scene. It happened around 12:40p.m. near the 9600 block of FM 105 in the Orange Field area.

The witnesses told 12News they were driving by and noticed a flipped car in the water and heard a woman screaming for help.

A driver stopped and called 911 for help and jumped into the water. The woman was trapped in the vehicle, the witnesses said.

Firefighters from Bridge City and Orange Fire Departments responded to the scene and extracted the woman from the vehicle.

The woman was unharmed and refused medical treatment, according to witnesses.

It’s not known what caused the vehicle to go off the road.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.