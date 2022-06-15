No injuries after train strikes semi-trailer along U.S. Hwy 90 near China Wednesday morning

The trailer was struck at at the crossing at Thompson Road.

CHINA, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a train struck the semi-trailer of an 18-wheeler near China Wednesday morning.

The Texas DPS will be handling the accident according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson who confirmed that no one was injured.

The trailer was struck at at the crossing at Thompson Road.

Not much official information has been released but a witness on the scene tells 12News that the truck driver was able to unhook from the trailer and move the tractor cab away from the tracks.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

