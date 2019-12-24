ORANGE, Texas — Crews are on scene after a person was hit by a train in Orange Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. Police say the person is a female.

Her name hasn't been released yet. She was taken to St. Elizabeth by helicopter.

When police got to the scene, train personnel told them a woman was on the tracks between Link Avenue and Burton Avenue.

