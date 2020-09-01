BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies are cracking down on narcotics in southeast Texas.

The Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force Deputies made a drug bust on I-10 in Beaumont Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Deputies stopped a gray Dodge Charger for speeding on the I-10 highway headed eastbound near the 841-mile marker.

During the traffic stop, deputies thought the driver, Jesse Tobon, 32, of Rosharon, was “overly nervous.” Tobon refused to allow officers to search his car.

Upon refusal, sheriff’s used a drug detection K-9 to conduct a free air sniff of Tobon’s car.

The K-9 gave a positive alert to illegal narcotics, which lead deputies to search his vehicle.

Deputies found five large plastic boxes located in the back seat and floorboard that contained what police suspected to be crystal methamphetamine.

The suspected meth weighed more than 11 pounds and its approximate street value is $140,800, according to officials. A firearm was also located in Tobon’s car.

Tobon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

This investigation is ongoing.

More on 12News

Posthumous Mac Miller album to drop next week

Health officials confirm first death related to vaping in Galveston County

US family attacked on notorious stretch of Mexican highway, gunmen still at large

Fort Worth man arrested with heroin, cocaine after 'driving recklessly' on I-10 near Winnie