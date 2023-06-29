Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 men found with guns, arrest of another following chase in Beaumont

Beaumont Police were in the process of arresting two men found with guns in their vehicle when they recognized someone driving a dirt bike used in a separate crime.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two men have been arrested after a police chase led to the discovery of four guns.

On Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers stopped a gray GMC SUV for a traffic violation in the 7700 block of Helbig Rd.

Officers identified the driver as Darrel Douglas, 23, and the passenger as Demonte Chopane, 17, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

While speaking to Douglas and Chopane, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle, where they found Chopane in possession of three handguns and Douglas in possession of another handgun.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they noticed it was following a red and white dirt bike.

Officers recognized this dirt bike to be recently involved in a separate crime and attempted to stop it on E. Lucas Drive,

The driver of the dirt bike, now identified Tyree Frazier, 18, then led officers on a brief pursuit, according to the release.

Frazier was eventually stopped in the 4700 block of Concord Road where he was arrested.

All suspects were later transported to the Beaumont Police Department and then to the Jefferson County Jail.

Douglas and Chopane were charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Frazier was charged with evading in a motor vehicle.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.