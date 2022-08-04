Traffic delays expected on I-10 east in Chambers County after rider survives motorcycle ejection

The preliminary investigation revealed the rider was ejected from his motorcycle over the side of the bridge.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies are warning drivers about traffic delays Friday evening after a driver was ejected from a motorcycle along Interstate 10 East.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office made the announcement about the motorcycle accident at 4:23 p.m. It happened on the Lost River Bridge, deputies said.

The preliminary investigation revealed the rider was ejected from his motorcycle over the side of the bridge, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies are calling it a one-vehicle accident.

The Texas Game Wardens used an airboat asset to help rescue the rider, deputies said.

Chambers County deputies said the rider is "up and walking."

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are also assisting in the investigation.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office later announced I-10 east was reopened for travel.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.