TPC Group files for bankruptcy 2 years after Port Neches plant explosions

It could be another year or two before cases go to trial.

PORT NECHES, Texas — The TPC Group announced Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company said it's a voluntary move that should strengthen its finances and make them more competitive.

This bankruptcy filing comes two-and-a-half years after explosions rocked the company's Port Neches plant damaging hundreds of homes and businesses.

MORE | Read full news release here.

TPC now uses the facility as a terminal to process chemicals. It's no longer producing any chemicals there. Instead, it's focused on receiving and delivering butadiene to customers, and acting as a crude C-4 terminal, according to a 12News file story.

As 12News Investigates reported last year, more than 5,000 people have sued TPC. It could be another year or two before cases go to trial.

TPC acknowledges this is part of the fallout from the 2019 explosions.

"A series of unprecedented events including the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, commodity price increases, higher energy costs and operational challenges resulting from 2021 Winter Storm Uri, and the explosion at our Port Neches plant in November of 2019 have caused financial strain for the Company," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TPC Group, Edward J. Dineen.

The company said this filing is expected to resolve all tort liabilities arising from the Port Neches facility incident and eliminate from the Company's balance sheet over $950 million of the Company's approximately $1.3 billion of secured funded debt.

12News reached out to company representatives on Wednesday to comment on the impacts in Port Neches. We're waiting for a reply.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device