After more than 60 years in business, Toys "Я" Us is closing its doors for good. The retailer filed for bankruptcy back in September 2017. Not long after, 180 stores were closed down.

A lot of factors played into the store closing down. One reason the toy stores struggled to compete was due to the rise of online shopping and big chain stores. The remaining 200 stores, including the one here in Beaumont, are closing down Friday.

5-year-old Kenzie Richard stopped in Wednesday with her mom and siblings to pick up one last toy. She loves going to Toys "Я" Us, and she'll miss it a lot.

"We're not going to be here no more, getting no more toys, no more clothes because it's all going to be closed," said Richard.

Lucinda Laughlin worked at the Beaumont Toys "Я" Us for six years. She started at the very bottom, and worked her way up to assistant manager before taking another job in 2011.

Laughlin said she was sad to see the store close down, but will carry the friendships and memories made at the store with her forever. She said a trip to Toys "Я" Us as a child was an experience like no other.

"I don't have any children of my own yet so I won't be able to bring them here and have that experience," said Laughlin.

She believes the decisions made at the corporate level ultimately lead to the store closing down.

"When they first started saying they were going to close down stores I was like, 'well I hope they keep ours open because this is one of the main places to shop for baby stuff,'" said Laughlin.

Now that the stores are no longer an option, she thinks people will turn to online shopping even more. Laughlin said even before the stores declared bankruptcy, they had a hard time competing with the lower prices at bigger chains and online stores.

