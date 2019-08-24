PINEHURST, Texas — A mother in Pinehurst was picking up her children from daycare when her rental house went up in flames, officials said.

Pinehurst volunteer firefighters and other agencies battled the fully involved house fire in the 3700 block of Lark Street. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. Friday, August 23, Pinehurst Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shon Branham said.

No one was inside the home when it caught fire, Branham said. The home is considered to be a total loss.

Black smoke was visible for several miles around the house, a 12News crew at the scene reported.

House fire in Pinehurst

