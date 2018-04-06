Total partnered up with Borealis AG and Nova Chemicals in a $1.7 billion joint venture.

Monday they broke ground on the 1 million ton-per-year ethane cracker, which is being built alongside the Total Refinery and the existing cracker next door at the BTP.

Total says during peak engineering and construction activity, around 1500 jobs will be created. Once the refinery becomes fully operational 60 full-time jobs will be available.

The ethane cracker will be operated by the Total Port Arthur refinery. General Manager Bryan Canfield says the cracker will be used to create a more pure ethane base.

"They take various hydrocarbon streams, they put them into furnaces, where they go to a very high temperature and they thermally crack the molecules into a different kind of molecule," explained Canfield.

Basically, this creates materials used for plastic containers, electronics, and more.

They started preparations for the project about a year ago, and have already logged over 1 million man hours of safe work. They estimate another 5 million hours will be needed for completion.

They also announced Bayport Polymers, LLC will own and operate the Bayport Polyethylene plant and the Borstar project. The Borstar project is a new 645KT Polyethylene unit using technology from one of the shareholders, Borealis. This has never before been used in the U.S.

They expect to have the project completed in late 2020

