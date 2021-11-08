Orange, Newton County residents with major tornado damage invited to register for recovery event

The event is happening Monday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. You must report damage online and register ahead of time.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Southeast Texans with major house damage following the October 27 tornadoes have a chance to register for an event designed to give them a hand up in the recovery process thanks to several area agencies.

Orange and Newton County residents can report damage before registering for the event. It's set to begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 8 and last until 7 p.m. Damage reports are not a guarantee for assistance.

"Orange County Disaster Rebuild will operate a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for those that have SUFFERED MAJOR RESIDENTIAL DAMAGE," the organization said in a Facebook post.

Once you report damage, you can register for the event using this link. Registration online is required. When registration is complete, attendees will receive information about arriving at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center.