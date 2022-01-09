UPDATE: One of three people in small plane that crashed near Hooks Airport has died, officials confirm

This is an active scene.

TOMBALL, Texas — One of the three people injured in a small plane crash Thursday has died, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The condition of the other two people onboard the plane is unknown. All were taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. Their identities are unknown, but officials said two men and a woman occupied the plane.

This happened on Monterrey Pine Place near FM 2920, which is less than 2 miles away from Hooks Airport.

Officials said the plane came from Tennessee. It made a stop in Louisiana to refuel before coming to the Houston area where it was expected to land at Hooks Airport.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the plane hit the porch of a trailer during the crash, but fortunately, no one was inside the trailer.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is responding after the agency said approximately 75 gallons of aviation gas spilled from the aircraft.

Update to aircraft crash: aircraft was occupied by 3 persons. All 3 have been transported to hospitals; 2 are said to be stable and 3rd is in serious condition. Appears the porch of a trailer was struck, but it appears trailer was unoccupied. DPS will be lead investigative 1/2 https://t.co/yYYQlmFo6b — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 1, 2022

DPS Troopers and @HCSOTexas are at the scene of the plane crash at 8500 Monterrey Pine Place in Tomball.



Three passengers in the plane have been transported for treatment.



PIO will brief the media at the scene this evening. #hounews pic.twitter.com/qAifGJFUNG — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) September 1, 2022