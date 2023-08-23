Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III named in sealed indictment

Tom Gillam III's attorney, Layne Walker Sr., tells 12News Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman has been assigned to this case.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Attorneys for a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace were made aware of a sealed indictment naming him Wednesday.

Layne Walker Sr. confirms to 12News he is Tom Gillam III's attorney. They are not aware of what is in the sealed indictment.

Walker Sr. says Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman has been assigned to prosecute this case. They are expecting to learn more through a probable cause affidavit soon.



Walker Sr. says bottom line, Gillam III is not guilty.



"I promise his voice is going to be heard. When the people hear the facts of this case Judge Gillam will be vindicated," he said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.