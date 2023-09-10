Toddler injured in St. Louis shooting Saturday

​St. Louis police are still investigating the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old girl was injured during a Saturday shooting.

The girl's mother told the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that she was walking up the steps to a home in the 4500 block of Queens Avenue at about 6 p.m. when she heard gunfire.

The woman said she then noticed her daughter's hand was injured and took her to a local hospital for treatment.

St. Louis police are still investigating the shooting.

No other information was released.