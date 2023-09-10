x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Toddler injured in St. Louis shooting Saturday

​St. Louis police are still investigating the shooting.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old girl was injured during a Saturday shooting.

The girl's mother told the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that she was walking up the steps to a home in the 4500 block of Queens Avenue at about 6 p.m. when she heard gunfire. 

The woman said she then noticed her daughter's hand was injured and took her to a local hospital for treatment. 

St. Louis police are still investigating the shooting. 

No other information was released. 

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the information as it's confirmed. 

More Videos

In Other News

Second annual 9/11 fallen hero memorial event set for September 9, 2023 in Beaumont

Before You Leave, Check This Out