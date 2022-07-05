Toddler, man killed in Tyler County house fire after extreme heat, flames prevent rescue

A man and a 15-month-old child were inside the burning home when deputies arrived.

WARREN, Texas — Tyler County officials are investigating the cause of a deadly fire that claimed the lives of a toddler and a man Tuesday morning.

Tyler County Deputies and the Warren Volunteer Fire Department responded to the house fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. The home was located in the Warren area on County Road 1400.

First responders arrived and saw a mobile home fully involved in flames, according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a woman with severe burns and an unharmed 3-year-old girl were outside the home.

A man and a 15-month-old child were inside the burning home when deputies arrived. Deputies said the extreme heat and flames prevented firefighters from entering the mobile.

The Warren, Woodville, and Ivanhoe Fire Departments extinguished the fire and found the two bodies inside.

Justice of the Peace Milton Powers ordered an autopsy for both victims. Officials are not releasing their names until relatives have been notified.



The woman found outside of the home was flown to a Houston hospital for treatment. The 3-year-old girl was cleared by EMS on the scene and was later released to a relative, deputies say.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and Tyler County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office News release...

Justice of the Peace Milton Powers ordered an autopsy on the deceased individuals and Riley Funeral Home transported to Forensic Medical Management Services of Texas in Beaumont.

sheriff Bryan Weatherford Tyler County, Texas