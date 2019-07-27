BEAUMONT, Texas — A child was reportedly involved in a swimming pool incident at a Beaumont apartment complex.

The incident happened at 6:11 p.m., Friday, July 26 at the Towne Oaks apartment complex, located in the 6500 block of Lexington Drive, Beaumont Fire Chief Scott Wheat said.

Firefighters found a toddler in the pool when they arrived and performed CPR, Wheat said.

The child is currently a priority two patient, Wheat said. Priority one would be critical, and priority three would be non-emergency case.

The little girl has been taken to a Beaumont hospital and is in stable condition. Beaumont Police tell 12News that the child was at the pool with several relatives.

Like most apartments, they do not have lifeguards on duty.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.