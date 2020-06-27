Toasted Yolk closing temporarily in light of Gov. Abbott's new executive order

“We will be spending the next few days deep cleaning our store and ensuring the status of our employees."

BEAUMONT, Texas — One Beaumont cafe has joined the list of restaurants closing their doors for cleaning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toasted Yolk Café announced their Beaumont facility will close for the next 24 to 48 hours for cleaning, according to a Facebook post from the company.

“We will be spending the next few days deep cleaning our store and ensuring the status of our employees,” the Toasted Yolk news release said.

The café cites Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order as the reason for the closure.

“Following the governor’s footsteps, we have chosen to close our doors for a few days to take all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of both our guests and employees,” the cafe said.

On Friday, Gov. Abbott rolled back on some of his "open Texas" plans as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state. In the new order, Gov. Abbott reduced dine-in services from 75 percent to 50 percent capacity starting Monday, June 29.

The order also closes all bars, limiting operations to drive-thru, pickup or delivery options if in good standing with TABC laws.