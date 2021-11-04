Owner of Toasted Yolk Café in Beaumont opening new location in Port Arthur

To celebrate the grand opening, they'll give away free breakfast for a year to one lucky winner in line and the first 25 parties will receive a free $25 gift card!

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur community will soon have a new go-to destination when The Toasted Yolk Café makes its debut on Monday, Nov. 8.

The new breakfast, brunch and lunch destination will be at 7675 Memorial Blvd. According to a press release, the café will feature full bar service, online ordering, multiple delivery partnerships, 10 flat-screen TVs and a scratch kitchen.

To localize it even further, a local artist is set to paint two different murals inside the new restaurant.

In celebration of the grand opening, The Toasted Yolk Port Arthur will give away free breakfast for a year to one lucky winner in line the morning of Nov. 8. In addition, the first 25 parties in line will receive a free $25 gift card.

MORE | The Toasted Yolk Port Arthur

MORE | The Toasted Yolk Beaumont

The café will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., making it the only location system-wide with extended hours. According to a press release, this was done to better serve the hard-working oil refinery workers in the Port Arthur community.

Bret Baumgartner, who also owns the Toasted Yolk Café in Beaumont, said he's thrilled to bring a Southeast Texas favorite to a new spot.

“In addition to the best food and service in town, the new restaurant will have an amazing atmosphere that will be perfect for enjoying brunchy booze with friends and delicious food with your family," he said.

Baumgartner said the scratch-made food is guaranteed fresh, so you won't find a microwave anywhere in the restaurant.

"We can’t wait to open and celebrate with everyone next week,” he said.

According to a press release, guests can expect to find fan-favorites like the churro donuts, 'cowboy scramble', shrimp and grits, a line-up of eggs benedict creations known famously on their menu as 'arnolds', club sandwiches, soups, salads and more. Guests can also enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, 'frozen bellinis' and bloody mary's to 'rise ‘n’ shine punch' and 'jackie’s morning rita.'